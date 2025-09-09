Nebraska football blasted Akron to improve to 2-0 this college football season. The Cornhuskers won, 68-0. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule wasn't pleased though with how his team played at points during the game.

Despite being up 33-0 at halftime, Rhule was not satisfied.

“I went after them at halftime,” Rhule said, per Sports Illustrated. “I freaking lost it in the locker room. I was pissed that we let them drive the ball down right before the half, almost making a field goal. Where's the killer instinct? I want us to be a football place. Football teams, you put away the teams you're supposed to put away. You don't let them have life.”

Nebraska football is looking to improve on the 2024 season. The Cornhuskers won seven games, including the Pinstripe Bowl over Boston College.

Matt Rhule wants Nebraska football to be the crown jewel of the Big Ten

The 2024 season was the first time in several years that Nebraska made a bowl game. Rhule however doesn't want his team to just make bowl games. He wants the Cornhuskers to compete in the College Football Playoff.

“Teams that win know how to win,” Rhule said. “Teams that don't win, bad teams do bad things. I want us to be a be a good team this week. And it starts with how we act this week in practice. It started last night. I was very pleased with our day yesterday, our attention to detail, showing up, being locked in, taking responsibility for the things that were good, taking responsibility for the things that have to improve.”

Rhule wants his team to show they have the hunger to improve.

“That's what we're looking for this week. If we go out there this week or we go out there at practice this week, and we think we're a good team, and we start listening to that disease, just like I tell them, don't listen to the noise when everybody's saying, you guys can't do this, you can't do that,” Rhule said. “Also, don't listen when they say you can do this. That's just the film. What does the film say?

“I'd like to see good film at tomorrow's practice. And if I don't, then we'll we'll try to get it for Wednesday. And hopefully by Saturday, we're locked in and ready to go. But with the guys we have, they've been through a lot. I think they'll be ready.”

Nebraska tries to go 3-0 when they next play on Saturday. The Cornhuskers play Houston Christian.