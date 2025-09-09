Matt Rhule is having the Nebraska Cornhuskers get ready for their FCS matchup against the Houston Christian Huskies for Week 3 of the 2025 college football season.

The Cornhuskers are in solid rhythm as they won their first two games of the season. They took down a solid Big 12 squad in the Cincinnati Bearcats 20-17 and blew out the Akron Zips 68-0 last week.

Rhule has the team preparing for their next game against the Huskies, which the head coach explained the biggest strengths from that squad in particular.

“Excellent defense. They've only allowed one third-down conversion the entire year. Ranked in the top five in several defensive categories. Obviously, going to be a real challenge for us,” Rhule said during Monday's press conference via reporter Kaleb Henry.

“They've got excellent players,” Rhule said. “They've got some guys—FBS, Group of Five guys—who have transferred back. Really, really active on defense. They're gonna challenge you with different looks. Offensively, I like what they do. They can both run the football and they have athletes on the outside. They have an excellent offensive line.”

What lies ahead for Matt Rhule, Nebraska

Article Continues Below

It's important for Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers to not underestimate their opponents, even the likes of Houston Christian.

Nebraska seems to be in great form on both sides of the ball, averaging 44 points per game on offense while conceding 8.5 points per game on defense. They especially dominate in the air, averaging 368.5 yards per contest while scoring six total touchdowns.

Dylan Raiola has been superb leading the offense so far. He completed 57 passes out of 73 attempts for 607 yards and six touchdowns. Emmett Johnson has shined in the run game, making 39 carries for 248 net yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Jacory Barney Jr. and Nyziah Hunter headline the receiving corps with 22 receptions combined for 306 yards and a touchdown.

After their matchup against Houston Christian, the Cornhuskers will prepare for their next home game. They host the No. 23 Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET.