The Nebraska football team kicked off the 2025 season with a 20-17 win over Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium. Plenty of big names were in attendance, including Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and yes, even Taylor Swift. It was a back-and-forth game, but Nebraska sealed the victory thanks to an interception by Brendan Sorsby with Cincinnati driving down the field.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has done plenty of Mahomes impersonations, threw for 243 yards with a pair of touchdowns as Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson had 108 yards on 25 carries in the victory.

It was a promising start for Nebraska, and head coach Matt Rhule issued one challenge to his team after the win, via Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.

“We have to make a big jump this week,” Rhule said. “I thought the fact that we were plus 2 in the game (on turnovers) obviously was important for us.”

“Obviously we're thankful to get a W. Great play by Malcom to win the game,” Rhule added. “I love seeing guys fight so we'll try to build off that.”

But, Rhule's challenge was regarding Cincinnati's tempo that caught Nebraska off guard a bit in the second half.

“I do think the tempo got us,” he said.

Nebraska had a 13-3 lead at halftime but Cincinnati scored in the third quarter to make it a three-point game. Then, Raiola hit Dane Key, a Kentucky transfer, with a three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to push the lead back to 10.

At the end of the day, the Nebraska football team started off the year with a win in a close game, and that's a step in the right direction for Rhule's program.

Nebraska will next face off against Akron on Saturday, September 6, followed by Houston Baptist before beginning Big Ten Conference play against Michigan.

However, the good news is that Nebraska plays the next four games at home in Lincoln.

