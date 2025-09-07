Nebraska football could do whatever they wanted against Akron on Saturday. Nebraska blew out Akron 68-0 in their second game of the 2025 college football season. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola was a bright spot for the Cornhuskers during their decisive victory.

Raiola dominated against Akron, leading Nebraska to a 47-0 advantage before exiting the game.

The sophomore quarterback threw for a career-high 364 passing yards and four touchdowns. He accomplished this with roughly six minutes left in the third quarter. Freshman TJ Lateef stepped in for Raiola during the third quarter.

The Cornhuskers posted their most points in a game since 2007 in the huge victory. They also had 728 yards on offense, the program's most in a game since 2014.

Nebraska football's last shutout was a 33-0 Holiday Bowl win against Arizona in 2009, per ESPN.

Raiola declared that Nebraska wants to have games like this one every single week.

“It's a new style of Nebraska football,” Raiola said. “We're not going to be a first-half team and come out swinging and then drop off. For us to do that performance, we suited up everybody we could and got as many guys as we could into the game. Job well done by everybody. We played really strong for four quarters.”

Raiola also set a Nebraska record for consecutive completions on Saturday. He completed his last 11 passes against Cincinnati last week. Raiola then followed that up with nine straight completions against Akron.

Raiola's 20 completions passed Dave Humm's 15 completions against Kansas all the way back in 1974.

Nebraska's head coach Matt Rhule praised his superstar quarterback after the big win.

“I hope everyone across the country appreciates him like we do,” Rhule said of Raiola. “There aren't a lot of things that are off with him. So much happens before the snap, and he’s so elevated in that regard. He’s ascending and getting better and better every week.”

The Cornhuskers have to be feeling good about their chances in 2025 with Raiola leading the team.

Next up for Nebraska is a home game against Houston Christian on September 13th.