Bill Belichick was able to pick up his first win as a college football head coach last weekend against Charlotte. The Tar Heels, albeit on the road, came away with a 20-3 win over the 49ers.

Could this be the beginning of Belichick and UNC turning things around quickly? Those in Chapel Hill certainly hope so after the disastrous showing in the former Patriots coach’s debut in Week 1. TCU decimated the Tar Heels 48-14, regaining the respect they felt they so rightfully deserved.

It’s too early to say, but the good news for Belichick and North Carolina is that this will be the second consecutive non-Power Four team they face before things pick back up next week against the Big 12’s UCF.

As Belichick and every other head coach says, they’re taking it one game at a time. This week, it’s Richmond back at home in Kenan Stadium. The last time they were at home, it was in front of a sellout crowd, though it dwindled quickly once the Tar Heels started getting thumped.

How will the UNC faithful show up in Week 3?

More empty seats at Kenan Stadium than Week 1

Back in July, the University of North Carolina proudly announced it had sold out all single-game and season tickets for the 2025 season. Obviously, the Belichick effect was real, and it showed during the Tar Heels’ opener against TCU. But fans may have seen enough already.

Going into halftime, TCU was up 20-7. They followed that with a 21-point third quarter and a final touchdown in the fourth. Fans could quickly be seen spilling out of Kenan Stadium before the game was close to being over, watching what would become Belichick’s worst loss in history. Even ESPN’s broadcast crew had given up, showing Kirk Herbstreit’s dog playing in the booth.

Now, hosting a much lesser opponent for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, the bloom could be off the Carolina blue rose. The atmosphere will likely be far less electric than it was in Week 1, with a lot more empty seats.

Gio Lopez throws for at least 200 yards, rushes for 60 with two scores

Gio Lopez, despite suffering a back injury against the Horned Frogs, was named starter again last week against Charlotte. The South Alabama transfer had a much better game than in Week 1, even if he threw for fewer yards.

Lopez passed for 155 yards and a touchdown, completing 68% of his throws. He connected with Chris Culliver on a 51-yard score on the Tar Heels’ opening drive to set the tone early. Not forgetting his dual-threat abilities, he also rushed nine times for 44 yards.

This was the type of production many in Chapel Hill were hoping to see from Lopez. He can make plays with both his arm and legs, and that’s how he can help this team be successful. Against an FCS team like Richmond, he should once again be able to show off his abilities, getting more comfortable with the offense.

Expect Lopez to have his best game as a Tar Heel, throwing for at least 200 yards, rushing for 60, with two scores.

North Carolina rushes for at least 200 yards

It’s pretty apparent what type of offense UNC is running. The focus, under offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, is on establishing the run to set up play-action.

Outside of the opening drive against TCU, nothing offensively went right for UNC. But against Charlotte, the Tar Heels were able to successfully establish the run. Between Lopez, Demon June — the team’s leading rusher — and Davion Gause, North Carolina carried 33 times for 148 yards and a touchdown at 4.5 yards per carry.

Yes, it was Charlotte — but so what? This team still has a lot to prove in every facet, so games like Charlotte and now upcoming Richmond are perfect for a team in transition with a new coaching staff. Expect the Tar Heels to rack up at least 200 yards on the ground against the Spiders.

Bill Belichick, UNC pick up win No. 2

Richmond has won eight or more games in each of the last three seasons. But they’ve also lost to their last three Power Four opponents during that stretch. Twice that was against Virginia, one of the ACC’s worst teams in recent years. The other was Michigan State back in 2023, a four-win team.

Regardless of whether every team that North Carolina faces puts a bullseye on them because of Belichick, these are the types of games the legendary coach needed in his first season. This is a massive transition for all parties involved, so as much as he can get acclimated to the college ranks against opponents like Richmond, it’s a plus.

North Carolina shouldn’t have any trouble taking care of business in Week 3. Look for the Tar Heels to even run up the score a little.