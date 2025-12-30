Chip Kelly's second stint in the NFL ranks was short-lived. Kelly was fired during his first season with the Vegas Raiders, and now he will be heading back to the college level. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Kelly has been hired as the new offensive coordinator for Northwestern.

Kelly has spent the majority of his coaching career coaching in college. He began on the defensive side of the ball, working with defensive backs at Columbia in 1990. The coach jumped to offense in 1994 when Kelly returned to his alma mater, the University of New Hampshire. He is known for his high-powered offenses, which he developed as the offensive coordinator and then head coach of the Oregon Ducks from 2007 to 2012. The former Ducks head coach also led the Ohio State offense in 2024 when the team won the National Championship. He had coached Buckeye's head coach, Ryan Day, when Kelly was the offensive coordinator at New Hampshire.

Kelly was great in his time with Oregon. As the offensive coordinator, the Ducks led the Pac-10 in scoring and total offense. Furthermore, quarterback Dennis Dixon turned into a Heisman Trophy candidate and was the Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year. As the head coach of Oregon, he won the Pac-10 three times, led the Ducks to the BCS National Championship Game in 2010, and went 46-7.

Kelly then attempted to bring his spread offense and success to the NFL in 2013. He won the NFC East in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but missed the playoffs the next two seasons and was fired. Then, he coached the San Francisco 49ers to a 2-14 record in one season in 2016.

He returned to college in 2018 as the UCLA head coach, leading them to a 35-34 record in six seasons with the program before resigning and taking the Ohio State offensive coordinator job.

The return to the NFL was a disaster. The Raiders struggled on offense, and the team was just 2-9 before firing Kelly.

Now he is tasked with turning around the Northwestern offense, which was 15th in the Big Ten in points per game and 96th in the nation in both total offense and scoring offense.