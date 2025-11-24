The Las Vegas Raiders delivered their first major change in a tumbling 2025 season. Chip Kelly is out after taking the loss to Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped the bombshell update out of Sin City nearly three hours after the 24-10 Raiders defeat. Kelly's offense mustered only 268 total yards including 60 on the ground against the Browns.

Kelly landed in Vegas with Pete Carroll hiring him as Raiders offensive coordinator on Feb. 2. Many across the league raved about Kelly's hire, who was fresh off winning the national title with Ohio State.

The team then built the offense to prepare for Kelly's scheme — from signing Geno Smith to drafting Ashton Jeanty. But Kelly's unit underachieved throughout the season.

Raiders offensive's struggles under Chip Kelly

Kelly's system never displayed any fireworks fans envisioned when he got tabbed OC.

Vegas has scored 165 total points in 11 games — ranking the Raiders 30th in scoring offense. The franchise never scaled past the 29-point mark in any game this season.

Worse for Vegas, the silver and black are yet to top the 400 total yards mark in a game this season.

Carroll downplayed the team's struggles — notably Smith's rough start. The past Pro Bowler led the NFL in interceptions heading into Sunday with 12. Smith avoided the turnover sheet and threw for 285 yards with one touchdown.

Jeanty, however, was supposed to thrive under Kelly. The OC and past NFL head coach clearly never meshed with the Heisman Trophy finalist from Boise State — including conflicts over Jeanty's stance at RB.

Kelly's offensive line unit was another big area of struggle — especially allowing an astonishing 10 sacks of Smith versus Cleveland.

The next Vegas OC must find ways to better use Jeanty while changing the pass protection calls. Plus likely help tweak the personnel in the trenches post Kelly.