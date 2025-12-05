Jalen Hurts sidestepped a question when it came to his run game performance in the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 campaign.

Hurts stands out as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, shining as a dual threat with his mobility and potency in the red zone. This allowed him to lead Philadelphia to the mountaintop in the 2024 season, beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

However, there has been a reduction in his tendency to run the ball. Last season saw him get 150 carries for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns. This year with five games remaining, he is at 84 rushes for 329 yards and eight scores.

The Eagles media addressed this to Hurts, per reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks. They asked if he was the one who didn't want to be running the ball as frequently this season. The star quarterback half-answered the question, stating he will do what it takes to win with the energy he puts out on the field.

“Always been focused on doing whatever it takes to win and I’ve always put my energy on trying to bring the gameplan and the strategy that week to life. So I’ll continue to do that,” Hurts said.

What lies ahead for Jalen Hurts, Eagles

It's clear that Jalen Hurts desires to put out a great display every time he steps out on the field for the Eagles. With Philadelphia going through a rough stretch of games, it will be up to him to adjust and get the offense back on track.

Hurts has been accurate when he throws the ball this season. 12 games in, he has completed 226 passes for 2,514 yards and 18 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Philadelphia has an 8-4 record on the season, holding the top spot in the NFC East Division standings. They are above the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New York Giants at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at third place. They are above the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks while trailing the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears.

The Eagles will continue preparations for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET.