On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles received news that defensive tackle Jalen Carter will not play on Monday Night Football against the LA Chargers due to a shoulder injury. But it turns out that wasn't the last of it.

In addition to Carter, two other key Eagles players were added to the injured list, per Tim McManus of ESPN. Baun is dealing with a hand injury, and Phillips is dealing with a concussion.

Currently, the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles have an 8-4 record and are in first place in the NFC East. Also, the Eagles are coming off a 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday.

Carter is the top defensive player for Philadelphia. So far, Carter is averaging 2.0 sacks and was named to the 2024 Second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl. Baun was named to the first-team All-Pro, a Pro Bowl selection, and was an AP Defensive Player of the Year finalist. Meanwhile, Phillips is in his first year with the Eagles after being traded from the Miami Dolphins.

After Monday, Philadelphia has four games remaining in the regular season. On December 14, they play against the Las Vegas Raiders. After that, Philadelphia will take on the Washington Commanders on Dec. 20.

Then, Philadelphia will face the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 28 and again face the Commanders on Jan. 4 to close out the season.

The Eagles are on an easy pathway to the playoffs .

With the way things are going, Philadelphia is likely on its way to securing a No.1 seed in the playoffs. They need wins and losses by the Dallas Cowboys to achieve that.

If that holds up, they will win the division outright and receive a first-round playoff bye. Even with a strong team, Philadelphia has struggled offensively and faces some tough opponents.

Nevertheless, if things go according to plan, they've got the playoffs locked up.