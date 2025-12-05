Super Bowl weekend is in a few weeks, and the pre-show has a star-studded line-up.

From hip-hop, rock, and soulful R&B, fans will have plenty of options heading into Super Bowl weekend. Post Malone, T-Pain, and Fall Out Boy will be taking over the Bay Area.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Fall Out Boy will be putting on a concert at San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom on February 5.

“There’s a different kind of energy in the air when you’re kicking off one of the biggest weekends in sports,” the group said in a joint statement. “We’re looking forward to connecting with fans and bringing this special show to an intimate venue during such an exciting weekend.”

On February 6, Bud Light Presents: Post Malone & Buddies will perform at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco.

“As the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, Bud Light knows best the excitement of Super Bowl weekend, and we show up every year to provide football fans with bucket-list experiences,”said Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light. “We’re pumped to run it back with Posty, our buddy of nearly a decade, for what will be one of the most electrifying shows of Super Bowl weekend.”

Post Malone has been a partner with Bud Light for a almost a decade and shared that he has a surprise for fans: “Getting back on the Bud Light stage during Super Bowl weekend is like coming home. I love it! We’ve got something really special planned for this year!”

The Grammy-nominated rapper recently performed at the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs game on Thanksgiving Day.

Also on February 6, Oakland native Kehlani will headline the SJ26 Big Game Block Party at San Jose City Hall.

On February 7 R&B legend T-Pain and dancehall icon Sean Paul will co-headline the R&B and Ribs series will close out the pre-shows leading up to the Super Bowl. That show will be located at Pier 80 in San Francisco.

Bad Bunny to headline the Super Bowl

All these performers will be leading up to the Super Bowl halftime performance by Bad Bunny. Prior to the Puerto Rican rapper stepping onto the stage, there will be some pre-show performances from Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones. Puth will be performing the national anthem, Carlile will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Jones will take on “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Bad Bunny will perform at the halftime show, and despite him getting backlash, the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, defended Bad Bunny as the halftime performer, “We're confident it's going to be a great show.”

“I'm not sure we've ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism,” Goodell continued. “And I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment.”

The “MONACO” rapper also shared how much being on the Super Bowl stage means for his culture.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself,” he said in a statement following the Super Bowl halftime show announcement. “It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Bad Bunny will be making history as the first solo Latino male to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Super Bowl 60 will take place in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8.