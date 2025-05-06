Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman is excited to see what his former quarterback can do in the NFL. Freeman is giving high praise to Riley Leonard, after Leonard got drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.

“A lot of the talk is, he's an ascending player,” Freeman said, per ESPN. “He'll be a guy that isn't near his ceiling. He can continue to improve, which is intriguing for the NFL.”

Leonard was taken in the sixth round by the Colts. Indianapolis was seen as a team looking for a quarterback, entering the draft.

This past season at Notre Dame, Leonard led the Fighting Irish to the national championship game. Notre Dame lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff final. He played at Duke before transferring to the Fighting Irish in 2024.

The Notre Dame quarterback passed for 2,861 yards this past season. He threw 21 touchdown passes, and also rushed for 906 yards and 17 rushing scores.

Other Notre Dame players taken in this year's NFL Draft include Benjamin Morris and Xavier Watts.

Riley Leonard had a significant impact at Notre Dame

Despite playing just one season in South Bend, Leonard made his mark on the Notre Dame program. He led the Fighting Irish to their first-ever CFP bid. That came in spite of the fact the Fighting Irish had a bad loss to Northern Illinois.

The quarterback was a dual-threat, who had success both through the air and on the ground. He set career-highs in 2024 in completion percentage, passing completions, and touchdown passes. Leonard also set career-highs in rushing attempts and rushing yards.

Freeman is likely to miss Leonard this coming season. He led Notre Dame to CFP wins over Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State. His best performance in the CFP came against Ohio State in the final. He threw two touchdowns in that game to go with 255 passing yards.

Time will tell what Leonard is able to do in the NFL. He spoke positively about his time speaking with the Colts, at Notre Dame Pro Day.

“I think a couple things that they enjoyed was, No. 1, my ability to extend plays and make plays as a playmaker,” Leonard said in April, per ESPN. “I think they like my preparation and the way that I handle things off the field. I think the intangibles are something that I can take advantage of and help the quarterback room in whatever way possible.”

The Colts quarterback room now includes Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones and Leonard.