Despite all of the changes in college football recently, the Ohio State football program has maintained its spot as one of the leaders in the sport, and that is a credit to Ryan Day. He wants to help fix the college football landscape as much as possible because the way a lot of the schedule is laid out does not help anyone, and then other issues around the sport need to be addressed as well.

On the most recent episode of “Nonstop,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was talking with Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway about what changes need to be made for the sport of college football. Day suggested that three commissioners run the sport, instead of one, and compared it to how the US government has three branches. They can govern the sport, and also bounce different ideas off each other.

“I feel like for us even to get there, we have to come up with a structure where, in my opinion, there are three commissioners, which just like in, you know, in the government, there are checks and balances,” Day said. “I think if you have one, it’s no good. I think you have to have three. And they’re the ones that make the decisions. On the rules, on the calendar, on everything. I think until we do that, we are constantly going to feel the way we do right now. Because there are just so many things to me that need to get addressed.”

Article Continues Below

One of the most significant issues that Ryan Day has been vocal about is the fact that the NCAA changed the transfer portal rules. The NCAA announced that the FBS Oversight Committee voted to move the winter transfer portal window from December to January, shifting to a 10-day period that would start on Jan. 2, 2026.

The committee also supported eliminating the spring transfer window in April, meaning FBS players would have 10 days in January to enter their name in the NCAA transfer portal if they wish to transfer to another school for the 2026 season.

“No, I don't think it's a good idea at all,” Day said. “And the conversations we had with the Big Ten coaches, I think the majority of them agree. I just don't quite understand how teams that are playing in the playoffs are expected to make the decisions and sign their upcoming players while they're still getting ready to play games. It doesn't make any sense to me.”