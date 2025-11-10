The 2025 Buffalo Bills are 6-3, but were shocked on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins had struggled for most of the year and made a few trades at the deadline, essentially giving up on the 2025 season. Instead, the Dolphins shocked the world and beat the Bills on Sunday. Now, the loss has media personalities, such as Bill Simmons, raising concerns over their postseason chances.

On the latest episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Bill Simmons seriously questioned whether the Bills would make the playoffs this season. He made the point that he only sees three more guaranteed wins, and that they might be hunting for the fourth win that would get them to 10 wins in total, which would make their postseason chances that much safer.

Simmons said after the loss, “It was the first time I thought to myself what if they didn’t make the playoffs? 6 – 3, they have Tampa at home this week, and at Houston next week, then at Pittsburgh. Home vs. Cincy. At New England, at Cleveland, home Philly, home Jets. And the only easy games I see in there are home vs. Cincy, home vs. Jets, and maybe at Cleveland. They need four wins and I think those are three. So I think they’ve got to win one of those other ones to get to 10 – 7.”

Cousin Sal also pointed out that the odds currently view the Bills as a near lock to make the postseason. The odds of the Bills not making the playoffs are +820.

This conversation started because Simmons views the Jets, Bengals, and Browns as easy wins, but he thinks it will be hard to get at least one win against the Steelers, Patriots, Eagles, and Texans.

It is worth noting that the Buffalo Bills have been a mainstay in the postseason since Josh Allen became the starting quarterback. Allen has a 7-6 postseason record, but is 0-4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It is also worth noting that after the game, Sean McDermott stopped short of saying that the current Bills roster is playoff-caliber. This is going to get interesting because the Bills have been in the playoffs from 2019 to 2024.

The Bills have been a mainstay, and they must keep up with other teams that are having great years, such as the Patriots in their division. After a performance like that against the Dolphins, it should not be seen as a guarantee, even if they are still one of the most talented teams in the league.