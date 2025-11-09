The Texas Longhorns had a bye in Week 11, as the program got a well-deserved break after its 34-31 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 10. With the AP Top 25 list being released on Sunday, it appears the Longhorns are back in the top 10 despite not even playing.

Texas moved up three spots in the AP Top 25, taking over the No. 10 rank. The Longhorns tied for the biggest upward movement with three other programs, those being the Cincinnati Bearcats (25 to 22), Michigan Wolverines (21 to 18), and USC Trojans (20 to 17).

The BYU Cougars' 29-7 Week 11 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders dropped them down four spots (from No. 8 to No. 12). That loss played a big role in Texas moving up so much in the rankings.

Typically, teams don't move up three spots during a bye week. Sometimes there is movement, but getting back into the top 10 of the AP Top 25 is amazing. It's huge for Texas, which has had a roller coaster of a season. But returning the top 10 seemingly gives the Longhorns a chance to potentially get back in contention for the College Football Playoff.

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.