Five previously undefeated teams now have a mark in the loss column. Week 8 saw multiple upsets, while some teams got statement wins. The AP Top 25 had some major movement, as did the College Football Top 25 Power Rankings.

1. Ohio State

Ohio State remains the top team in the nation. The offense was solid against Wisconsin on the road. Julian Sayin threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns in the game. For as impressive as the offense was, the defense was even more so. The Ohio State defense held Wisconsin to just 144 yards of offense in a 34-0 victory. The Buckeyes will enjoy an open week before facing Penn State in Week 10.

2. Alabama

Kalen DeBoer and his black hoodie just keep winning. Since the Week 1 loss to Florida State, the Crimson Tide have been on fire. In Week 8, Alabama took a 37-20 victory over Tennessee. It was the team's fourth straight win over a ranked opponent. Alabama is now 6-1 and will hit the road to face South Carolina in Week 9.

3. Indiana

Indiana is also undefeated and ranked second in the AP. They are also the only team outside of Ohio State to get a first-place vote in the AP Poll. Indiana moved to 7-0 after a 38-13 victory over Michigan State. Fernando Mendoza will be getting more Heisman hype after a four-touchdown performance. The Hooisers have two wins over Top-10 teams this year. Indiana will host UCLA, which is now on a three-game winning streak, in Week 9

4. Texas A&M

Texas A&M is still undefeated on the season. It was a tight game in Week 8 for the Aggies. Facing Arkansas, Texas A&M led by just one going into the halftime break. Ruben Owens II scored twice in the second half, as they took the 45-42 victory over the Razorbacks. While the team is undefeated, they have just one win over a ranked opponent, the 41-40 victory over Notre Dame. The team will have a chance for a second ranked win, facing LSU on the road in Week 9.

5. Georgia

Georgia moved to 6-1 on the season with a solid performance over a fifth-ranked Ole Miss team. Gunner Stockton threw four touchdown passes as the Bulldogs were dominant in the second half. The team scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half, while also adding a field goal in the Georgia 43-35 comeback victory. Georgia is off in Week 9 before facing Florida in Week 10, which will be under an interim coach.

6. Oregon

Oregon returns to the Top 10 of the Power Rankings in Week 9. The team rebounded from the loss to Indiana in a big way. Dante Moore completed 15 of 20 passes with four touchdowns, as the Ducks took a 56-10 win over Rutgers. Oregon returns home in Week 9 to face Wisconsin.

7. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is 7-0 for the first time since 1966. The Yellow Jackets were the underdog on the road against Duke. It was 17 points in the fourth quarter, capped by a Haynes King 28-yard touchdown run that was the difference. Georgia Tech took the 27-18 victory over Duke. The Yellow Jackets return home in Week 9, hosting Syracuse.

8. Ole Miss

Ole Miss is coming off its first loss of the year. While the Rebels led at the end of the first half against Georgia, they fell 43-35. Ole Miss will face a second ranked opponent in a row in Week 9. They will hit the road to face Oklahoma next Saturday.

9. Vanderbilt

Georgia Tech is not the only team making history so far this year. Vanderbilt is in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1947. After falling to Alabama, Vandy rebounded with a 31-24 victory over LSU. Diego Pavia accounted for three touchdowns in the game. The Commodores will get a chance for a third win over a ranked opponent in Week 9 as they host Missouri.

10. BYU

The Cougars are also undefeated this year. BYU faced Utah at home in Week 8, and Utah had a fourth-quarter lead. Two BYU touchdowns and an interception would be the difference in the 24-21 victory. It was the first time this year that BYU won over a ranked opponent. In Week 9, BYU will take a road trip, facing Iowa State.

11. Miami

Miami no longer controls its own destiny in the race for the ACC title. The team is coming off its first loss of the year, as Miami fell to Louisville 24-21. Carson Beck threw four interceptions in the game, including one with just 32 seconds left that sealed the loss. With Georgia Tech and Virginia still undefeated in conference play, plus Louisville now having a tie-breaker, Miami will need help to make it to the ACC title game. The Hurricanes host Stanford in Week 9.

12. Notre Dame

Notre Dame now has a win over a ranked opponent. In Week 8, Notre Dame faced USC, taking the 34-24 victory. After a 0-2 start, losing to Miami and Texas A&M, the Irish have won five straight. Notre Dame finished the game against USC by scoring the last 14 points to take the lead and then the victory. The team will be off in Week 9, before visiting Boston College in Week 10.

13. Virginia

Tony Elliott was on the hot seat heading into the season. In his three seasons at the helm, Virginia had not won more than five games or more than three conference games. It was a struggle for the Cavaliers to get their sixth win of the year, but they got it over Washington State. Virginia was down 20-10 in the fourth quarter, but scored a touchdown on a 97-yard drive to make it a three-point game. They then intercepted a pass and turned that into a field goal to tie the game. The next drive, the defense came up with a safety, and UVA was able to run out the clock after the free kick to win 22-20. Virginia can get to a fourth conference win with a win over North Carolina on the road in Week 9.

14. Texas Tech

Texas Tech is also coming off its first loss of the season. Arizona State scored a touchdown with just 34 seconds left in the game to take the 26-22 victory. The Red Raiders look to get back in the win column at home against Oklahoma State in Week 10.

15. Tennessee

Tennessee now has its second loss of the year. The team lost its SEC opener to Georgia by just three, but then won three straight. Tennessee could not keep up with Alabama, falling 37-20. The Volunteers will return to action on the road against Kentucky in Week 9.

16. South Florida

South Florida continues to dominate. After upsets over Boise State and Florida to open the year, before a loss to Miami, they have been putting on a show. The Bulls have scored 48 or more points in four straight games and won each game by 25 or more points, including a Week 8 win over FAU, 48-13. South Florida faces Memphis in Week 10.

17. Missouri

Missouri has rebounded from its first loss of the season. After falling to Alabama 27-24 in Week 7, Missouri faced Auburn. Mizzou scored late in the fourth quarter to tie the game and force overtime. The team then won the game in double overtime on a Beau Pribula three-yard touchdown run. Missouri does not have a win over a ranked team, but it can get one on the road in Week 9, visiting Vanderbilt.

18. Oklahoma

The Sooners also had a rebound game after falling to Texas. Oklahoma defeated South Carolina 26-7. John Mateer did not look great in the process, passing for just 150 yards in the win. They return to action in Week 9, hosting Ole Miss.

19. LSU

The Tigers drop after their second loss of the year, and second loss in three weeks at the hands of a ranked team. LSU managed just three points in the fourth quarter, falling to Vanderbilt 31-24. LSU faces Texas A&M at home in Week 9.

20. Cincinnati

The Bearcats are now on a six-game winning streak. After losing in their opening game to Nebraska, Cincinnati has found ways to win. This week, it was a dominating performance on the road. Cincinnati defeated Oklahoma State 49-17. The team returns home to host Baylor in Week 9.

21. Texas

Texas struggled in its Week 8 game against Kentucky. The team took the lead with under a minute left on a field goal, but Kentucky drove the field to tie the game. Texas went on to win 16-13 in overtime. The Longhorns hit the road in Week 10 to face Mississippi State.

22. Navy

Navy remains undefeated after a second straight tight victory. This time it was on the road against Temple. The Midshipmen were down seven after a touchdown by the Owls with just 1:16 left. Quarterback Blake Horvath then broke a 51-yard touchdown run on fourth down. Instead of going for the tie, Navy went for the win. Horvath found Alex Tecza for the two-point conversion and the win. Navy will host Florida Atlantic in Week 9.

23. Tulane

The Green Wave were talked about as one of the top teams in the Group of Five, but after the loss against Ole Miss, it became an afterthought. Tulane has since won three straight, including a 24-17 win over Army last week. The team is off in Week 9 before a Thursday night game against UTSA in Week 10.

24. Illinois

Illinois moves into the Top 25 after just missing out last week. The team was off in Week 8, but has just two losses on the year. The two losses are at the hands of Indiana and Ohio State, two of the top three teams in the Power Rankings. The Illini return to action on the road against Washington in Week 9.

25. Michigan

Michigan rounds out the Top 25 of the Power Rankings after a win over Washington. The defense looked better than it did against USC, holding Washington to just seven points. Bryce Underwood threw two touchdowns in the 24-7 win. They will face Michigan State on the road in Week 10.

Just Missed: Arizona State, USC, Utah