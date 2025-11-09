Texas Tech football's recent success continues with a 29-7 win over the BYU Cougars on Saturday, which also contained another huge outing from star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. With the Texas Tech football linebacker entering Heisman Trophy conversations, he would speak on the win over BYU and what it means.

The victory over the No. 7 Cougars is the Red Raiders' second-ranked win of the season, marking another step in the right direction for the program. Rodriguez would be asked after the game how much the result was needed for the fans of the team and West Texas.

“I mean, not so much needed, but deserved,” Rodriguez said, via the team. “I think everybody in West Texas deserved this weekend. And, you know, they love football, and they love Texas Tech football, and I believe that they deserve this. And, you know, we're so thankful and happy to be able to give it to them.”

"Everyone in West Texas deserves this weekend." 🗣️ @Jacob_R_10 pic.twitter.com/fwWVj7qUvn — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 8, 2025

All eyes are on Rodriguez as against the Cougars, he totaled 14 tackles, nine of them solo, to go along with one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, and even an interception. It led to Rodrigue hitting the Heisman Trophy pose at one point.

“My guys, they wanted me to hit it. Just a rush of adrenaline,” Rodriguez said, via ESPN.

Texas Tech football's Jacob Rodriguez could get Heisman consideration

As even alum Patrick Mahomes wants the Texas Tech linebacker to get Heisman considerations, one who obviously agrees is Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire. Consequently, he would say that, for what the Heisman Trophy is supposed to mean, there is no doubt that Rodriguez deserves to be in the conversation.

“The Heisman is given to the best football player. It's not given to the best quarterback; they have awards for that,” McGuire said. “If you can't say that Jacob Rodriguez, at his position, is not playing at an elite level, as good as anybody in the country. … That kid deserves to be part of that.”

So far this season, Rodriguez has recorded 88 total tackles, 48 of them solo, to go along with seven forced fumbles and three interceptions. It remains to be seen if Rodriguez gets serious Heisman Trophy considerations, but he will continue to focus on leading Texas Tech far into the season with their next game against the UCF on Saturday.