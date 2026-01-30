Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are doing some early building for the 2028 recruiting class, earning the commitment of running back Micah Rhodes.

Rhodes announced his commitment to the Sooners on Thursday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Houston, Texas, he chose the program over the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.

“Let’s do it Sooner Nation #BOOMERSOONER🩸,” Rhodes said to Fawcett.

Rhodes stands out as a four-star running back with a 90 score on 247Sports. He shines as the top running back in the 2028 class, the second-best player from the state of Texas and the 28th-best player in the entire class. His composite score of 0.9790 puts him at third, fourth and 40th in those respective categories.

“Well-rounded back who does several position-specific duties well. Plays through contact and regularly finishes runs. Respectable speed, initially and in top gears. Displays speed-changing nuance with effective acceleration/deceleration ability,” 247Sports' scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote.

“Encouraging pass-catching exposure in Spring 2025 live evaluation. Noteworthy freshman production facing varsity competition at the Texas 6A level. Strong football pedigree. Quality young running back who could become a high-major impact player.”

What's next for Oklahoma after landing Micah Rhodes

It's significant for Brent Venables to build Oklahoma for the future when the senior classes depart, paving the way for the new generation of Sooners to shine. Micah Rhodes has solid potential to be one of those players.

Rhodes earned solid attention with his All-Americans performances throughout 2024. He earned a MaxPreps Freshman All-America selection after rushing for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a result, he also obtained Texas District 15-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors.

In the meantime, Venables continues to make great progress with the Sooners. He is coming off his best year with the program to date, leading Oklahoma to a 10-3 overall record. They shined as one of the best teams in the country, going 6-2 in SEC Play. They secured a spot in the College Football Playoff, falling to 34-28 to Alabama in the first round.