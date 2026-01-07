The Oklahoma football season ended in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Alabama, 34-32. The Sooners have already been active in the College Football Transfer Portal, including Oklahoma bringing in a player from rival Texas. Now, they have added another solid player, bringing in an ex-Michigan star.

Former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan has committed to Oklahoma, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Oklahoma will be replacing Kendal Daniels at linebacker, while Kip Lewis or Owen Heinecke, both just finished their junior seasons for the Sooners and are draft eligible.

Sullivan committed to Michigan ahead of the 2024 season. He would appear in 12 games in his freshman year, primarily on special teams. He was named Michigan's Rookie of the Year on Special Teams. This past campaign, he saw an increase in playing time.

Sullivan was fifth on the team in tackles, with 44 tackles. He also had five tackles for a loss, two sacks, a pass breakup, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He was named the Defensive Player of the Week three times in his sophomore season for the Wolverines. The linebacker will still have two seasons of eligibility when he joins Oklahoma.

He joins a solid class of players coming into the program. Oklahoma currently ranks sixth in transfer portal rankings, according to 247Sports. Oklahoma currently has ten transfer portal commitments, including Sullivan. They are also second in the SEC in the rankings, behind LSU.

The team will look to add more players in the portal as well. They have been linked to one of the best players in the portal, Cam Coleman, but other lower-level players will likely be coming in to Norman, Oklahoma.