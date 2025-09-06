It wasn't just Pat McAfee hyping up Oklahoma to defeat Michigan. A famed Oklahoma alum is also pulling for the Sooners to come out on top, NBA player Trae Young.

Before Saturday's game, the former Oklahoma basketball standout pulled out all the stops. Even made a strong prediction for the outcome of the game, per Mason Young of Tulsa World.

“Sooners by 50, man. Let's go.”

Furthermore, Young appeared on ESPN's College GameDay to boast about his alma mater.

"BOOMER‼️ SOONER‼️" No doubt who Trae Young was rockin with on GameDay 💪 pic.twitter.com/XYihtwgrof — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

From 2017-2018, Young played at Oklahoma. That year, he averaged 27.4 points, 8.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he shot 42% from the field and 86.1% from the free throw line.

Oklahoma finished the year with a record of 18-14 and 8-10 in the Big 12. Ultimately, the Sooners lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Rhode Island.

That year, Young was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks as the fifth overall pick. Since then, he has become a four-time NBA All-Star.

Trae Young is forever linked with Oklahoma

Despite being in Atlanta, his heart is very much in Oklahoma having grown up in Norman. Prior to Saturday, Young expressed sheer enthusiasm at being selected as a guest for College GameDay.

“What's up, y'all, it's Trae Young here, excited to welcome y'all to my hometown, my home city of Norman, Oklahoma and be this weekend's celebrity guest picker on College GameDay,” Young said. “Just a week after Lee Corso decided to hang it up, we got that team from up north coming down here, and I'm not worried at all. I'm ready to set the tone. I know Sooner fans are ready to set the tone, so we know what we gotta do. Boomer f****** Sooner!”

Recently, Young was brought on as assistant general manger for the basketball program. Additionally, he provided a $1 million donation to the program.