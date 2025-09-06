ESPN college football analyst Pat McAfee fired up Oklahoma football fans on Saturday morning, ahead of a major game with the Michigan Wolverines. McAfee donned a Cowboy hat and shouted out to interact with the crowd, as part of the College GameDay broadcast.

Expand Tweet

“As soon as you walk onto this campus, you can feel college football. It's everywhere,” McAfee said passionately on the ESPN set.

Oklahoma and Michigan do battle on Saturday in Norman. Both schools are trying to win their respective conferences, after somewhat disappointing seasons in 2024. While both schools made bowl games, neither Michigan nor Oklahoma met expectations.

Oklahoma football and Michigan both enter their game undefeated on the season. It is just the second time the two schools have ever played in football.

Oklahoma football needs a big season for Brent Venables

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables enters Saturday's game with pressure on him. The Sooners have struggled somewhat during his tenure as head coach. In 2024, Oklahoma won just six games.

Last season was the school's first year in the SEC. The Sooners won just two conference games. One of them though was a thumping of Alabama.

Venables is high on this year's team, especially his offensive line.

“What that group went through a year ago has transformed the group… I see a much improved group… I think that’s a group that’s gonna play well for us this year,” Venables said on ESPN, per Tulsa World reporter Mason Young.

Oklahoma football can set the tone for a very successful season, if they are able to win on Saturday. While Michigan had its share of struggles in 2024, the team ended the season with a bowl win over Alabama. Michigan also defeated Ohio State in 2024.

Oklahoma football plays Michigan at 7:30 ET Saturday. Both schools are ranked in the Associated Press College Football poll. Michigan football is no. 15, while Oklahoma is ranked at no. 18.