The Baltimore Ravens fell short against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14’s divisional clash. At 6-7, Baltimore now trails Pittsburgh by one game in the AFC North. During the costly defeat, the Ravens lost Keaton Mitchell to a knee injury. The third-year running back was forced to leave the contest in the third quarter.

Mitchell appeared optimistic in an Instagram post following the game. The Ravens’ backup RB wrote, “I’m good. We good. Can’t stop won’t stop,” indicating he avoided a serious injury on Sunday.

After further testing on his injured knee, John Harbaugh reported that no structural damage was found, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Ravens head coach called Mitchell “day to day.”

Keaton Mitchell boosted Ravens’ run game before injury

Prior to the injury, Mitchell was having his best game of the season. The 23-year-old back had six carries for 76 yards against the Steelers while spelling Derrick Henry. Mitchell helped Baltimore rack up 217 rushing yards on Sunday. But it wasn’t enough to beat Pittsburgh.

Article Continues Below

The 27-22 loss ensured that the Ravens would have their first losing record at home since 2015. The team is just 3-5 in games played at M&T Bank Stadium this season.

Baltimore was frustrated by multiple calls in Week 14 but none more so than Isaiah Likely’s overturned touchdown. The Ravens’ tight end appeared to catch the go-ahead TD with under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But after a review, the 13-yard score was overturned and the pass was ruled incomplete.

The Ravens went on to turn the ball over on downs deep in Steelers territory. Baltimore had one more chance to get in the end zone following Pittsburgh’s punt at the two-minute warning. But the Steelers’ defense rose to the occasion, sacking Lamar Jackson and securing the five-point victory.

Baltimore will likely need to win the AFC North to have any hope of reaching the playoffs. While the Ravens are a game behind Pittsburgh, the team has two divisional matchups left on the schedule, including another meeting with the Steelers in Week 18.