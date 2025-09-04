After opening the 2025 college football season at Ohio State, College GameDay will be in Norman in Week 2 for the marquee showdown between Oklahoma and Michigan. Former Sooners point guard and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will join them as the guest picker of the week.

ESPN confirmed that Young would be the week's guest picker on Thursday, two days after selecting Norman as the host site for Saturday. A fired-up Young reacted to the honor by saying he is “not worried” about Michigan and encouraged Oklahoma fans to “set the tone” on Saturday.

“What's up, y'all, it's Trae Young here, excited to welcome y'all to my hometown, my home city of Norman, Oklahoma and be this weekend's celebrity guest picker on College GameDay,” Young said. “Just a week after Lee Corso decided to hang it up, we got that team from up north coming down here, and I'm not worried at all. I'm ready to set the tone. I know Sooner fans are ready to set the tone, so we know what we gotta do. Boomer f****** Sooner!”

"BOOMER F—ING SOONER‼️" Can't wait to have Atlanta Hawks star and Oklahoma Sooners legend @TheTraeYoung as this week's guest picker in Norman 🙌 pic.twitter.com/f2MRwqdEYR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 4, 2025

College GameDay did not have a guest picker in Week 1, instead having longtime host Lee Corso fill that role. Corso announced that he would be retiring in the 2025 offseason and returned for one final broadcast.

Young will return for his second appearance on the popular ESPN broadcast. He previously appeared on the show in 2020.

Young, a Norman native, recently rekindled with the Oklahoma basketball team over the summer. He signed as the Sooners' assistant general manager, a role he will begin in the 2025-2026 season.

College Football GameDay spotlights Oklahoma-Michigan in W2

College GameDay goes to Norman with Oklahoma and Michigan facing off in the only top-25 matchup of the week. Both teams enter the matchup 1-0 after dominating in their respective season openers. The Sooners are coming off a 35-3 win over Illinois State, while the Wolverines beat New Mexico 34-17 in Week 1.

The matchup will be key for both teams as they prepare for conference play. However, it carries additional weight for Michigan and head coach Sherrone Moore. The second-year head coach not only returns to his alma mater but will also work his final game before serving a two-game suspension.

The game will also be freshman Bryce Underwood's first game against a ranked opponent and his first career game on the road. As such, the Sooners are currently 4.5-point favorites to beat Michigan and begin the year 2-0.