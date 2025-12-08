The Atlanta Falcons will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, and they could once again be without their No. 1 wide receiver. Drake London has missed the past few games with injury, and his status early in the week is showing he could miss another game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Falcons WR Drake London was listed as a non-participant on today's estimated injury report. London hasn't played since suffering a PCL injury Nov. 16 and is now in line to miss a fourth straight game Thursday night vs. Tampa Bay,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With the Falcons' playoff hopes coming to an end after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it wouldn't be bad if they sat him out for the remainder of the season. They've already lost Michael Penix Jr. for the season, and they've only won one game since his injury.

After coming into the season with high expectations, the Falcons were not able to live up to the hype, and it's mostly been because of their offense. Throughout the season, they had become inconsistent every week, and it seemed like they could not find much of a rhythm. Some people will put that on the playcalling, while sometimes it could be put on Penix.

Now, Kirk Cousins is back starting for the team, and he hasn't played all that bad the past few games, but it hasn't been enough for them to win. In their loss against the Seahawks, he finished with 162 passing yards and two interceptions. For one, the receivers haven't played that well, but opposing defenses are also putting pressure on Cousins as they know he isn't mobile.

The one thing that has worked for the offense throughout the past few weeks has been the running game, but even that disappears at crucial times.