Heading into the final game of Week 14, one of the biggest questions surrounding the showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles has been the status of star rookie running back Omarion Hampton.

Fortunately, with the game rapidly approaching, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter provided fans in Southern California with some good news: Omarion Hampton is good to go for MNF.

“Now official: Chargers RB Omarion Hampton, who has been out since fracturing his ankle in week 5 against Washington, has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to play tonight vs. the Eagles, ” Schefter wrote.

Article Continues Below

Originally drafted with the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hampton looked like an absolute force coming out of the gates for the Chargers, rushing the ball 66 times for 314 yards and two touchdowns. However, in Week 5, Hampton suffered an ankle injury that required a stint on IR, stealing two months from the UNC product.

Fortunately, after making good progress, Hampton is back against an Eagles team that just allowed two different Chicago Bears running backs to go for over 100 yards during their Black Friday showdown. While Hampton may still platoon in the Chargers' backfield, as 2024 sixth-round pick Kimani Vidal has done an excellent job holding down the fort, his presence will absolutely help Greg Roman and company against a very good Vic Fangio defense, especially considering Justin Herbert just had surgery on his hand and remains questionable to play on Monday Night Football. No matter who ends up under center at SoFi, having Hampton in the backfield is a welcome addition.