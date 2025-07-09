Last year, EA Sports released a new version of its iconic college football video game, and now, the 2026 edition of the game is out as well. Before College Football 25 came out last year, the game hadn't been released since 2014. Because of the fact that it is legal for players to profit off of NIL, the game was able to make a return. One cool feature of the College Football 26 game is that coaches are now involved. It was only players in CFB 25, but now, coaches like Oklahoma State football's Mike Gundy are in the game.

Big 12 Media Days are taking place this week down in Texas, and Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy took the podium on Wednesday. He is the new College Football 26 video game, and he has seen what he looks like in it. He is satifisied, especially with the hair.

“It's pretty cool, someone put me in the video game,” Gundy said, according to a post from Brett McMurphy. “Someone showed me my hair. They gave me pretty good hair. That's permanent hair.”

Here is what Gundy looks like in the game:

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy on being in new CFB 26 video game: "It's pretty cool, someone put me in the video game. Someone showed me my hair. They gave me pretty good hair. That's permanent hair" pic.twitter.com/5Vw7HiNQrz — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 9, 2025

Gundy is getting ready to begin his 21st season as the head coach of the Oklahoma State football team, and it is a big one after a disastrous 2024 campaign. Last year, the Cowboys won just three games on the season, and they didn't win a single conference game. That obviously isn't going to cut it, and Gundy will need to turn things around this season.

Mike Gundy has done a good job as the head coach of the Cowboys overall. He has won one Big 12 title, and he has won Big 12 Coach of the Year three times. Gundy has led Oklahoma State to eight 10-win seasons, and he has taken the team to a bowl game in every season except for his first and last year. If he can't get the Cowboys to a bowl game this season, his job might be in jeopardy.

Oklahoma State football fans were obviously very disappointed with last year's results, and they want to see Mike Gundy turn it around this season. This is a huge year for the Cowboys.