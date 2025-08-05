The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. Former All-Star outfielder Jackson Chourio has led the way, alongside Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick, and others. However, Brewers manager Dan Wilson has to get creative now that he is without his center fielder for a long stretch. Chourio's lower leg injury will have him sidelined for weeks.

The former All-Star injured his leg while running out a triple against the Chicago Cubs. Wilson and the rest of the coaching staff helped him get off the field an into a clubhouse. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, the outfielder's diagnosis was a hamstring injury, one that puts him on the injured list. Now, Wilson turns to Blake Perkins to take Chourio's spot in the outfield.

Yelich also has experience at center field and could step in if needed. With Frelick also dealing with a nagging injury, Milwaukee's outfield just go much thinner. According to MLB.com writer Adam McCalvy, Chourio could be out for as long as a month.

“Update from the Brewers on OF Jackson Chourio: His right hamstring strain is improving with treatment. Estimated timeline to return is 2-4 weeks,” McCalvy said.

Even though Chourio has not been the best version of himself this season, the Brewers have excelled. Milwaukee surpassed the Cubs in the National League Central and remain in the driver's seat in their division. Wilson is under pressure to keep his team rolling without their star.

Luckily for them, the Brewers have found success via committee this season. William Contreras has emerged as a focal point of Milwaukee's offense during their latest hot stretch. With the added motivation of Chourio's absence, no team is better suited to play without their superstar than the Brewers are. All they need now is for Wilson to lead the way.

Milwaukee has its sights set on another playoff berth this year. Luckily for them, Chourio should be back on the field and ready to go by then.