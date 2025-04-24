The Oklahoma State football program is coming off a horrible year where they finished 3-9 overall. The season ended with a blowout loss to Colorado, 52-0, in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's final game at Folsom Field. So, there are a lot of things to fix in Stillwater as the Cowboys try and get back to their winning ways. Oklahoma State revamped its coaching staff after the season, and the pressure is on for Mike Gundy to win more games going forward.

Well, the spring transfer portal window has seen plenty of players enter in search of new homes. And, Oklahoma State was a big beneficiary of a move recently. On Thursday, the Cowboys added a lesser-known player from Central Oklahoma, wide receiver Terrill Davis, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

“Former Central Oklahoma star wide receiver Terrill Davis is signing with Oklahoma State, his agency @Agency1AMG tells @CBSSports/@247Sports.”

Davis also posted a photo on his X page on Thursday morning of himself in an Oklahoma State uniform.

Davis is a local product from Central Oklahoma, so he stays in-state and joins the Cowboys. In 2024, he had a whopping 109 receptions for 1,609 yards and 15 touchdowns, so he is a very good player who gets the boost to a Power Four conference.

He earned First-Team All-American honors from both the Associated Press and AFCA, and he set a number of Central Oklahoma records, including the following:

Most receiving yards in a season

Most receiving touchdowns in a season

Most receptions in a single game

Three games with 200+ receiving yards

Tied for most receiving touchdowns in a game (4)

Davis was unranked as a prospect and played high school football in Choctaw, Oklahoma, but now he gets to play in the Big 12 Conference and have an opportunity to become a viable option for the Oklahoma State football program.