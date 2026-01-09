Ole Miss football exploded for the first touchdown of the evening at the Fiesta Bowl. Kewan Lacy raced to the end zone for his 73-yard scoring scamper against Miami. But the gallop impacted his hamstring.

Lacy had his right hamstring attended to after the run. Logan Diggs needed to step in on the subsequent drive.

The touchdown, though, became the longest of the first half which included Lacy trolling the “U” hand gesture Miami makes.

KEWAN LACY 73 YARDS TO THE 🏠 pic.twitter.com/h7jsXm77V9 — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

Lacy still settled for two carries for 75 yards as he watched Ole Miss keep drives alive. Although Miami drove down the field for 15 plays to retake the lead 10-7.

Was Ole Miss efficient offensively after Kewan Lacy injury vs. Miami?

The Rebels still looked efficient without their top RB.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss helped orchestrate a seven-play drive that ate up 51 yards with Lacy out. The remaining Southeastern Conference representative settled for a field goal to end the drive, tying it 10-10.

Carson Beck, however, took advantage of some busted coverage. The former Georgia quarterback rolled to his right and found Keelan Marion all alone for the 52-yard touchdown.

Diggs handled three carries for nine yards in the absence of Lacy. Diggs then took a wildcat snap and tried to power his way for the first down on third-and-two. The linebackers rumbled downhill to halt the play, though, forcing the punt situation with 1:24 left.

Miami took the 17-10 lead with under 1:15 left. Ole Miss sat at 74 rushing yards after the Lacy run while totaling 116 offensive yards before halftime.