Ole Miss football found themselves in an epic game against Miami that came down to the wire for a chance to advance through the playoffs, but they were not on the winning side. Ole Miss had the lead late, but with about 18 seconds left, Carson Beck walked in the end zone untouched to give Miami a 31-27 lead.

Trinidad Chambliss did all that he could to give them another chance to score, but the Hail Mary failed and they had to walk away with the loss.

After the game, Chambliss spoke about the loss, and was optimistic about being able to put himself in the position to try again next season.

“It’s been a great ride. I hope I can do it again next season,” Chambliss said.

Chambliss recently agreed on a deal to return to the Rebels next season, but he's still waiting to see if he is eligible to play after filing a medical redshirt waiver for a sixth year of eligibility. He was given a verbal denial in December, but he's hoping that the NCAA will allow him to play another year. Chambliss recently spoke about the frustration of waiting for an answer through this process.

“It has been a little frustrating,” Chambliss said. “But I can't let that overtake what my mindset is right now and that's to win a football game and beat Miami. So I would say I'm a little frustrated, but I can't let that take over me.

“I would just say we have evidence and we have an actual reasoning. There's some kids that don't have a reasoning on why they should get another year. And I mean, I have an actual case.

If the NCAA accepts his waiver, that's good news for Ole Miss, as they have another chance to get back to the CFB playoffs with a quarterback that has shown he has the talent to do so.