Battling back from elbow surgery is never a simple process. It requires motivation, dedication and hard-work. Chicago Cubs star pitcher Justin Steele is hoping to return within the first few months of the 2026 regular season following a long injury recovery. On Saturday, the southpaw provided a heartfelt update on X, formerly Twitter.

Last bullet from my bullpen yesterday. Got cleared by Dr. Meister today. Good day for some reflection. Just wanna say thank you to everyone who’s helped me along this journey to getting back to 100% . Coaches, trainers, staff, family, and everything in between. You all know who… pic.twitter.com/hK6BKmIvYQ — Justin Steele (@J_Steele21) February 28, 2026

“Got cleared by Dr. Meister today. Good day for some reflection,” Steele wrote. “Just wanna say thank you to everyone who’s helped me along this journey to getting back to 100% . Coaches, trainers, staff, family, and everything in between. You all know who you are and I truly appreciate you. Also wanna thank My Lord and Savior; Jesus Christ. Without them; none of this would be possible. Jesus is the only way and always has been.”

Steele continues to take steps forward in his return from injury. The Cubs feature a deep starting rotation, but they would still love to have the 2023 All-Star back on the mound as soon as possible.

Article Continues Below

Steele appeared in four games in 2025 before it was revealed that he would require season-ending elbow surgery. He had emerged as one of the best left-handed pitchers in baseball in past years, however.

As mentioned, he was an All-Star in 2023. He ultimately pitched to a 3.06 ERA across 30 starts during the '23 campaign. Steele finished fifth in National League Cy Young voting as a result. In 2024, Steele turned in a 3.07 ERA across 24 outings on the mound.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Justin Steele's injury status as they are made available.