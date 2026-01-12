Oregon's season did not end the way they had hoped. The team was dominated by Indiana, as Oregon fell 56-22 in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl. While the season ended on a sour note, Oregon fans have something to celebrate today, as their star EDGE duo has decided to return for the 2026 campaign.

Teitum Tuioti has announced he will be returning to Oregon for the 2026 season, per Zachary Neel of USA Today's Ducks Wire. Less than an hour later, another announcement came. Matayo Uiagalalei announced he is also returning for the 2026 campaign, also confirmed by Neel.

This is a massive boost for next season's Oregon defense. The team was 11th in opponent points per game and sixth in yards per game. They were second in FBS against the pass, and the pass rush was a major part of that, even though the team was 50th in sack rate this past season.

Tuioti led the Ducks in sacks this past year, with 9.5. He also had 68 tackles, with 16 tackles for a loss. Meanwhile, he had five pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The former four-star prospect committed to Oregon out of high school and just finished his junior season. He was seen as a potential late-day two or early-day three prospect for the NFL Draft. Now, he has another season to improve his stock.

Uiagalalei's return is a little more surprising. He finished 2025 with six sacks with 9.5 tackles for a loss. He also had two forced fumbles and three pass breakups. Uiagalalei was also the subject of more double teams than Tuioti after racking in 10.5 sacks in 2024. He was a five-star recruit out of high school and also just completed his junior season. The edge rusher was projected as a late-first-round or early second-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Both of them will be finishing their eligibility this upcoming season, and look to finish it with a championship. The front seven for the Ducks should be great in 2026. Beyond the two EDGE players, both returning, Bear Alexander has previously committed to returning to the program.