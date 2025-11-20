On Saturday, Rice Football will take on North Texas in what is being built as a must-win game. It is not a must-win for North Texas, which is currently No.22 in the nation, but for Rice.

Presently, Rice is 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the AAC. With a win, they could strengthen their chances to become bowl eligible. To build the game, Rice is offering its fans a series of incentives to increase enthusiasm, per Rice Athletics.

Among the items provided are free T-shirts, beer, Ben & Jerry's ice cream, and a $15 food truck voucher. Additionally, the Owls participating in the Residential College Challenge, which will provide a free Turtlebox speaker and a $500 H-E-B gift card.

There's a whole lot of reasons to fill up The Nest on Saturday… 👀 🍻 🏈 Need tickets? Visit https://t.co/NfwWWwXdkH 🎟️#GoOwls👐 pic.twitter.com/ROrGsS2NlN — Rice Athletics 👐 (@RiceAthletics) November 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Last year, the Owls finished with a record of 4-8 and failed to make a bowl apperance. The year prior, the Owls made it to the First Responder Bowl in which they were defeated by Texas Tech 45-21. Altogether, they finished with a record of 6-6.

The Owls have made 14 bowl apperances during the history of its program. Previously, they have three wins including the 2008 Texas Bowl, 2012 Armed Forces Bowl, and 2014 Hawaii Bowl.

During the 20th century, the Owls secured victories in the 1937, 1950, and 1954 Cotton Bowls. At the same time, they won the 1947 Orange Bowl.

The history of Rice vs North Texas

In 1988, Rice and North Texas hit the gridirion for the first time. The final score of that inagural contest was North Texas winning 33-17.

Twenty years later, both teams played against one another with Rice coming out victorious 77-20. Since then, the Owls have compiled a record of 5-8 against North Texas.

The last time they won was in 2019 by a score of 20-14. Afterward, North Texas has compiled a three game winning streak before three years past when both teams didn't play against one another.

Their last match was in 2022 when North Texas won 21-17.