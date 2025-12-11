The Penn State Nittany Lions football program hired Matt Campbell as its new head coach to replace James Franklin. Since then, Campbell has been building his staff in preparation for the next season. Reports indicate that he's planning on bringing along several coaches from his former staff at Iowa State.

It's said that the 46-year-old head coach is bringing his offensive coordinator, Taylor Mouser, along with coaches Ryan Clanton and Deon Broomfield, according to Greg Pickel of On3 Sports. Clanton will be Penn State's new offensive line coach, while Broomfield will coach the secondary.

“Penn State head coach Matt Campbell is bringing at least three of his former Iowa State assistant coaches with him to State College, including one who will fill a coordinator role. The university’s online directory now lists Taylor Mouser as the offensive coordinator, Ryan Clanton as the offensive line coach, and Deon Broomfield with a title tied to the secondary.”

Both Mouser and Clanton are retaining their similar roles at Penn State. However, Broomfield is moving from being Iowa State's former passing game coordinator and safety coach to strictly coaching the secondary. So, Matt Campbell will have several familiar faces on his staff now that he's with the Nittany Lions.

Campbell joined Penn State after being the head coach for the Cyclones for nine years, while having 13 total years of head coaching experience. Over his tenure as head coach, he owns a 107-70 win-loss record while going 5-5 in bowl games throughout his career so far. Matt Campbell has taken home some hardware as well, as he was named the Big 12 Head Coach of the Year three times, while also being a two-time AP Big 12 Head Coach of the Year.