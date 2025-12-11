Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday, two days after his firing and subsequent arrest. His ongoing investigation is expected to gain more clarity in the coming days.

The 39-year-old was abruptly fired on Wednesday after reportedly having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate staff member and was arrested shortly thereafter. Although no details have been confirmed, the Pittsfield Township Police Department reports he is now “expected” to appear in court on Friday, per Chris Vannini of ‘The Athletic.'

Sherrone Moore update: Pittsfield Township police say Moore (only named as "suspect") is expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow. He remains in custody. pic.twitter.com/ZHlgwSipic — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Pittsfield Township Police Department acknowledged it will release more information to the public once Moore's investigation concludes.

Moore remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail after initially being detained near his home in Saline, Michigan. He faces potential assault charges, pending the results of the investigation.

Nothing about Moore's situation has been made public, other than the broad details of his alleged relationship and corresponding arrest. Everything else, to this point, has been purely speculation.

While Moore's firing came on the same day as his arrest, many still believe Michigan purposely waited until after National Signing Day to make it official. However, all Wolverines players, including recent commits, are now eligible to enter the transfer portal, forcing the team to make a quick hiring decision.

Moore's tenure as head coach ends after just two seasons, one of the shortest in Michigan football history. Although the regular season has already concluded, the Wolverines have already named associate head coach Biff Poggi their interim head coach for the 2025 Citrus Bowl.

Poggi has already coached Michigan to two wins in 2025. The 65-year-old led the Wolverines to their wins over Central Michigan and Nebraska while Moore served a two-game suspension for his involvement in the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal.