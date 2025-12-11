Michigan football is scrambling to find its new Wolverines head coach after firing Sherrone Moore Wednesday. Quarterback Bryce Underwood is watching too — meaning the incoming coach will dictate his Ann Arbor future.

Many across the CFB universe wondered what impact this would have on the five-star true freshman from 2025. Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals revealed where the QB currently stands.

“The events have been eye-opening for Michigan star quarterback Bryce Underwood and his camp, sources tell On3. The former No. 1 recruit flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan late in his recruitment,” Nakos began.

He added how Michigan flashed a record-setting contract between $10 to $12 million that landed him with the Wolverines. Moore was involved in making the deal happen.

Does Bryce Underwood Michigan NIL deal feature buyout?

Nakos added one more big nugget if Underwood entertains going into the transfer portal.

“Sources have told On3 that those in Underwood’s camp are paying close attention to who the next hire will be following the recent upheaval at Michigan,” Nakos wrote. “The contract Underwood signed to go to Michigan does not include a buyout, sources tell On3.”

Therefore according to Nakos: “The lack of a buyout makes it possible for Underwood to enter the transfer portal.”

Michigan must now nail this next head coaching hire to persuade Underwood's continued stay.

“The next hire will play a key role in determining if Underwood stays in Ann Arbor or explores opportunities in the transfer portal. Underwood is repped by Equity Sports, the same agency that represents Dante Moore, who is currently in a breakout season at Oregon,” Nakos said.

Names of potential Moore replacements are sprouting already. Former LSU and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly joins USC's Lincoln Riley as two popular possibilities. But even New Mexico head coach Jason Eck is a wildcard, given his past Big Ten ties.