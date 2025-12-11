On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will take the field at home to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a crucial game to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Cowboys are coming off a frustrating road loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions last week that took the wind out of their sails following big wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

In the game against the Lions, the Cowboys saw wide receiver CeeDee Lamb go down due to injury, causing some to wonder what his availability would be for this Sunday's game against Minnesota.

However, on Thursday, the team got a positive update on that front.

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb was listed as a full participant in practice today, putting him on track to play Sunday night against the Vikings,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Lamb has combined with George Pickens to form one of the most lethal wide receiving duos in the NFL this year, with Dak Prescott also playing at a Pro Bowl level throughout much of the season to keep Dallas' playoff hopes alive.

The Cowboys will now be taking on a Vikings team that is effectively out of the playoff mix in the NFC, and they'll look to take a big leap in the NFC East following the Philadelphia Eagles' loss on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In any case, the Cowboys and Vikings are set to kick things off on Sunday at 8:20 pm ET from Dallas.