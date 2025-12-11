USC has its first 2026 NFL Draft declaration one week after its college football regular season finale. The Trojans' first official announcement came from tight end Lake McRee, who confirmed he will be forgoing his final year of NCAA eligibility.

McRee announced his decision with a heartfelt message to the USC community on Instagram. The fifth-year senior thanked his multiple coaching staffs, teammates and the dedicated fan base on his way out.

“I'm officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft,” McRee's statement began. “This dream wouldn't be possible without the constant support of my coaches, trainers, teammates, and the incredible staff here at USC. The past five years at USC have been some of the most impactful of my life.

“From the thrill of running out of the Coliseum tunnel to the challenges that tested me on and off the field, every moment — good and bad — has shaped who I am today. The brotherhood in this program, the standard of excellence, and the belief we have in one another have pushed me to grow as both a player and a person.”

The 23-year-old has already spent five years with the program, but he would have been eligible for another season. McRee redshirted his first two seasons with the team, the second caused by a torn ACL, technically giving him a sixth season.

McRee leaves Los Angeles with 97 catches for 1,154 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his five-year career with the Trojans. He departs with the second-most receiving yards for a tight end in USC football history, behind the school's only Mackey Award winner, Fred Davis.

McRee did not mention if he would play in the Alamo Bowl against TCU on Dec. 30. However, recent history suggests his draft announcement would allude to the fact that he will skip the game.