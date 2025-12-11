Rumors suggest the St. Louis Cardinals are in for a busy offseason, as it sounds like the front office could be making multiple trades. One player to keep an eye on is Nolan Arenado, as one MLB Insider believes it is likely the star third baseman gets moved at some point.

During a guest appearance on “The MLB Network,” Insider Jon Morosi claims that the Cardinals could be making one or two trades this offseason. Of the players who could be dealt, Morosi believes Arenado, who is 34 years old, seems to be destined to be traded.

“I do believe that by the end of the calendar year, [there will be] at least one, maybe two trades involving the St. Louis Cardinals,” said Morosi. “They have already moved Sonny Gray. Nolan Arenado, I would say, is almost certain to be moved. Of course, it just seems like it's time, and the Cardinals have acknowledged moving the contract to a place where he wants to go is an important one.”

Article Continues Below

“I do believe that by the end of the calendar year, [there will be] at least one, maybe two trades involving the St. Louis Cardinals.” – @jonmorosi Busy offseason coming in St. Louis? pic.twitter.com/i89zR9Utf2 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 11, 2025

Arenado had a bit of a down year in 2025. Despite that, he should still fetch plenty of interest on the trade market if the Cardinals do decide to deal him away. The eight-time All-Star third baseman ended last season with a .237 batting average (career-low) and .289 OBP (career-low) while recording 95 hits, 12 home runs, and 52 RBIs in 401 at-bats.

Nolan Arenado missed 55 games for the Cardinals due to a shoulder injury, but he is expected to be fully healthy by the start of spring training. It's unclear which teams could be interested in the seven-time Gold Glove Award winner, but based on the rumors, he could be traded at any point this offseason.