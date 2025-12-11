The biggest shocker in the college football coaching carousel was what just happened with the Michigan football program. In a shocking turn of events, Moore was fired for cause at Michigan over an alleged relationship with a staffer, and in the process, completely turned the college football landscape on its head. Now, it's about who the Wolverines end up replacing him with.

College football reporter and insider Bruce Feldman wrote a long story about what to expect from the Michigan coaching search. The biggest name rumored is Kalen DeBoer, the current head coach of the Alabama football team. Feldman said that he and his family really like Tuscaloosa, but if Alabama loses to Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, then the pressure could mount and lead DeBoer to look elsewhere.

Feldman said, “We have heard that he and his family really like it in Tuscaloosa, but if Alabama makes an early exit in the CFP, would he be wise to think about a reset at a Big Ten blue blood with a highly touted second-year quarterback and some gifted young skill talent already in place? DeBoer’s general manager at Alabama, Courtney Morgan, played and worked as GM at Michigan.”

There were rumors that Penn State initially reached out to DeBoer during its coaching search, but Feldman said there was never any truth to them. However, the Michigan job could be something entirely different for him if he's interested.

Michigan, being in the Midwest, fits DeBoer's roots much more than Alabama does down south, but that might not matter much if the Crimson Tide keeps winning.

There are more candidates discussed for the Michigan football job besides DeBoer, but he is the biggest name. Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, and more have also been rumored for the opening in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines may want DeBoer the most, but it is going to be hard to pry him away from Alabama because the Crimson Tide can match whatever he is offered salary-wise.