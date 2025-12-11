The Michigan Wolverines football program fired Sherrone Moore as head coach on Wednesday for his alleged inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Not long after the announcement, Moore was detained by police. Rumors speculate that Moore had allegedly been involved in an assault while also displaying suicidal behavior before going with officers.

TMZ claims that it has acquired audio dispatch from a woman who alleges that the 39-year-old former head coach attacked her after stalking her for some time. The woman's call allegedly came from a house that is recognized as an employee of the Michigan football program. However, it is not known if she is the woman potentially involved in the inappropriate relationship with Sherrone Moore.

“TMZ Sports has obtained dispatch audio stemming from the alleged Sherrone Moore assault … with a woman claiming he attacked her at her home on Wednesday after stalking her for months. The audio states a call was made from a Michigan football employee's address in Ann Arbor, Michigan, around 4 p.m. [local time].

“The employee — who has worked for the Wolverines for years — was the executive assistant to the head coach, the position Moore held until he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a fellow staffer. It is unclear if the employee was the woman allegedly attacked … or if the incident just so happened to take place at her home.”

In the audio obtained by TMZ, it is said that Sherrone Moore's wife claims that he is suicidal due to losing his job at Michigan. TMZ does report that the audio is difficult to understand, though.

“Later on in the audio, obtained via Broadcastify, a report is made that the suspect's wife said he is suicidal … and it's hard to make it out, but it sounds like it is due to ‘losing his job today.'”

Sherrone Moore is currently detained at Washtenaw County Jail. He will go before a judge on Friday while the investigation continues.