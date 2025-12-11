It has been a tumultuous 24 hours for Michigan Football. They have fired head coach Sherrone Moore, and the former coach has since been arrested. As more information comes out about his alleged inappropriate relationship with a staff member and his subsequent actions, former players and other Michigan alumni will be commenting on the situation. One of the more famous voices from Michigan is Rich Eisen, and he has now spoken about the situation on his show, The Rich Eisen Show.

“I am gutted. I am shocked, I am dismayed, I am depressed, I’m disgusted. Every single emotion that you think I would have, I’ve got. I didn’t see it in Sherrone Moore. When I’ve met him he’s been nothing but great to me, nothing but great to my family, and with what he’s done as an acting head coach, and up to this point, as a head coach of the University of Michigan. I cannot believe that this behavior has been ascribed to him and it appears to be behavior that in fact endeavored. Placing in jeopardy his marriage, his life, his professional life, and a football program,” Eisen spoke on his show about the former head coach.

Eisen, known for his time on ESPN and NFL Network, attended the University of Michigan in the late 1980s, receiving his degree from the school in 1990. He has been an outspoken fan of the program, often discussing it on his radio program.

Article Continues Below

“Right now I go back and forth between, my gosh the football aspect of it, but more importantly the personal aspect of it because right now families and lives are shattered. Everybody involved in this is shattered, ” the radio host went on to say.

Eisen notes, this is about more than football now. It is about broken families, players impacted, and trying to recover from the nightmare situation that is unfolding. He shares the same feeling that many fans probably also share, feeling shocked, disgusted, and sad over the situation becuase of the actions of one individual.

As Moore is set to be arraigned in court on Friday, surely more famous alumni will speak on the situation. They will likely share a similar sentiment to Eisen, of a horrible situation, combined with shock and sadness.