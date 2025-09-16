The 2025 South Carolina offense was expected to be even better, with LaNorris Sellers back under center. Nyck Harbor's continued growth out wide and the addition of Rahsul Faison in the backfield were also supposed to set this apart for Sellers. However, so far, this offense has taken a step back. Sellers got hurt in the last game, but even before that, there were issues.

South Carolina football head coach Shane Beamer took questions at his press conference about some of the issues facing the offense. He made the point that, dating back to last year's first game against Old Dominion, he's been hearing about problems with the offense week to week. He was also annoyed that fans think they are choosing not to run Sellers more.

“My point is that that's just what you sign up for weekly,” Beamer said. “You don't perform well, the head coach gets the blame then the offensive/defensive coordinator gets the blame … it's my job to take a step back and make sure we're coaching it the right way, calling the right things in all three phases, doing what our players can do and make sure we're teaching it the right way which I feel like we are.”

Then, on Sellers running more or less, Beamer's main point was that the teams they are playing are tremendous and are making sure that he does not have running room.

“I know there's this conspiracy theory going back to the bowl game that we don't run LaNorris as much; we're running LaNorris plenty,” Beamer said. “These teams we play have good coaches, and a lot of them will say, ‘don't let 16 carry the ball because we've seen what happens.'”

Beamer also maintained that he meets with every coach to discuss improvements, regardless of whether they win or lose.

“I don't feel like this week is any different,” Beamer said. “I'm not going to bury my head in the sand and pretend like Saturday night was good enough; we got our butts kicked.”

The biggest key to offensive improvement in this upcoming game against Missouri is whether LaNorris Sellers is available after suffering concussion-like symptoms. The SEC requires injury reports, but Shane Beamer was very quiet on his health and told the press they could expect some news when the injury report comes out on Wednesday.