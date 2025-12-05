The Boston Red Sox are at it again.

The Sox are building a roster worthy of competing for a World Series title in 2026. On Thursday, Boston acquired pitcher Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates. This comes after a massive Sonny Gray trade last week.

“The Boston Red Sox are acquiring Johan Oviedo, Tyler Samaniego and Adonys Guzman from the Pittsburgh Pirates for Jhostynxon Garcia and Jesus Travieso, according to a source familiar with the deal.”

Article Continues Below

Oviedo has had a decent career as a starting pitcher. In 67 career starts, Oviedo has a 4.24 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 1.8 K/BB, and has 321 strikeouts in 361.0 innings between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pirates.