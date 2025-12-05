The Houston Texans are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in what will be a pivotal Week 14 matchup. Leading up to the contest, though, the team is dealing with a multitude of injuries. The club finally got some good news regarding Woody Marks and Azeez Al-Shaair in the latest injury update.

In a post by Chiefs' senior reporter Matt McMullen, it was revealed that Marks and Shaair both upgraded their practice participation on Thursday. Marks went from not participating on Wednesday to being a limited participant, while Shaair went from being limited to a full participant.

Here's Thursday's injury report for the Chiefs and Texans. pic.twitter.com/3QVhDiQkVz — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's said that Woody Marks is dealing with an ankle injury, which the 24-year-old running back suffered in the Texans' 20-16 Week 13 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He still has some time to bounce back fully, and Houston will likely continue monitoring his situation in the coming days. Through 12 games played this season (with four starts), the 2025 fourth-round pick has recorded 486 rushing yards and four total touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving).

Azeez Al-Shaair, who is 28 years old, is dealing with a knee issue that's been lingering since Houston's 23-19 Week 12 win over the Buffalo Bills. He appears to be recovering from the issue, as his practice participation in the past two days indicates as such. Shaair has not missed a single game this season and has recorded 79 combined tackles (38 solo), one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The injury report the Texans will release on Friday will likely be very telling for Woody Marks and Azeez Al-Shaair. But Houston will want them both available when they take on the Chiefs in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup.