The 10-2 Denver Broncos face a sudden challenge ahead of Week 14’s clash vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, as defensive end Zach Allen appeared on the Broncos injury report after missing Thursday’s practice. The unit must adjust fast with top seeding in play and a key divisional trip on tap.

The team posted its official update on X (formerly known as Twitter), offering the first clear snapshot of the injury picture after Thursday’s work. The Broncos shared the summary and released the updated chart.

“Thursday's #DENvsLV injury report”

The Broncos listed Allen as a non-participant with a calf issue for Thursday’s team practice, marking a classic mid-week downgrade. The veteran pass rusher was not listed Wednesday, a shift that often signals a practice setback as prep tightens. Through 12 games, Allen has 6.0 sacks, 11 solo tackles, and 20 assists, powering an interior rush that holds the league’s top sack rate.

Fellow defensive lineman DJ Jones was a DNP with an ankle injury, raising real concern about the interior. If both starters sit, depth must carry a heavy load in a loud road spot. Rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant surfaced as Limited with a hamstring issue. Linebacker Jonah Elliss stayed Full after two missed games, while cornerback Reese Taylor remained Full and Nate Adkins stayed DNP with a knee issue.

Despite the concern, the Broncos still profile as elite. They sit 10-2 with the NFL lead in sacks, top-five marks in yards allowed, and the league’s best red-zone stop rate. Last week’s 27-26 overtime win vs. the Washington Commanders showed that edge again, with Nik Bonitto closing it out even as third downs stayed tough.

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-10, and Denver won the first meeting 10-7. Allegiant Stadium hosts the Raiders game. On paper, the trench edge favors the visitors, yet losing Allen and Jones could flip the script. Without inside push, the Raiders may find steadier run lanes or a cleaner step-up space for the quarterback.

Friday’s designations will define availability. If Allen sits, expect more edge-driven pressure, quicker rotations inside, and a speed-focused plan to keep the rush active in Week 14.