Justin Herbert's availability for the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles gains more optimism on Thursday.

The Chargers released their latest injury report for the Eagles game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood this coming edition of “Monday Night Football”, with Herbert listed as a limited practice participant.

It's a great sign for Herbert's chances of playing just days after having surgery in his left hand — his non-throwing hand — after injuring it in Week 13's 31-14 beatdown of the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

The former Oregon Ducks star quarterback was also spotted with a cast in his left hand, but just the fact that he's already practicing is an encouraging sight for the Chargers, who have five more games left to play in the 2025 NFL regular season.

The 8-4 Chargers are still trying to catch the 10-2 Denver Broncos atop the AFC West standings, making Herbert's presence on Sunday against the reigning Super Bowl champions all the more important. Otherwise, Los Angeles may be forced to give backup Trey Lance the keys to the offense under center.

In his sixth season in the NFL, Herbert has so far racked up 2,842 passing yards and 21 touchdowns against 10 interceptions on a 60.5 percent completion rate through 12 starts.

All that being said, nothing is final at the moment regarding Herbert's playing status for the Eagles game. But the Chargers have a little more time to decide on it, with the contest being the last on the Week 14 schedule. Herbert has two more chances to practice in full on Friday and Saturday before Philadelphia arrives in town.