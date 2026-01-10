On Friday night, the South Carolina Gamecocks landed former Purdue wide receiver Nitro Tuggle via the transfer portal. The addition gives quarterback LaNorris Sellers another experienced target after Tuggle's productive campaign in 2025.

Tuggle appeared in all 12 games for the Boilermakers and made 11 starts during his lone season in the Big Ten. He finished the year with 34 receptions for 500 yards and four touchdowns. Those 500 receiving yards ranked second on the Purdue roster, while his four touchdown catches were the most on the team. His consistency showed throughout the season, as he recorded at least three receptions in seven different games.

Some of Tuggle’s best outings came against high-level competition. In the season finale against Indiana, he put up his best single-game yardage performance of the season, catching five passes for 80 yards. He also recorded 69 receiving yards against Southern Cal and 66 yards against Notre Dame, scoring a touchdown in each of those matchups. Other strong performances came against Minnesota and Washington, where he produced three receptions for 58 yards and three for 57, respectively.

Before his stop at Purdue, Tuggle began his college career at Georgia as part of the 2024 recruiting class. As a true freshman with the Bulldogs, he appeared in eight games and racked up three catches for 34 yards. He was originally rated as a four-star prospect out of NorthWood High School in Indiana, earning a No. 127 overall ranking in the 2024 cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking and a top-25 wide receiver ranking from multiple recruiting services.

Following an indefinite suspension at Georgia, Tuggle transferred to Purdue, where he became the team’s No. 2 receiving option. After one full season with the Boilermakers, he entered the transfer portal and took visits to both South Carolina and Vanderbilt before choosing the Gamecocks. He will arrive in Columbia with two years of eligibility remaining.

Tuggle becomes South Carolina’s second wide receiver addition from the portal this offseason and the 10th overall transfer commit for the 2026 cycle. He joins a group that includes Jayden Gibson, who committed last week, along with numerous offensive line additions and defensive reinforcements. His former Purdue teammate, offensive lineman Hank Purvis, is also part of the same transfer class.

The Gamecocks' wide receiver room features returning playmakers such as Nyck Harbor, Jayden Sellers, and Donovan Murph. With Sellers, Harbor, and EDGE Dylan Stewart all set to return in 2026, South Carolina is looking to turn things around after finishing 5–7 this past season, despite starting the campaign ranked No. 13.