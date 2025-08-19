The 2025 South Carolina football team has high expectations after the way it ended last year's season. The biggest keys they are returning are LaNorris Sellers under center as a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback and Dylan Stewart off the edge on defense. They only had nine starters returning overall, and to add depth, they made many transfers. However, one of the transfers they brought in has already been injured.

On Tuesday at fall camp, at his weekly press conference, South Carolina football head coach Shane Beamer revealed a significant injury to transfer edge rusher George Wilson. The injury will keep Wilson out long-term. It is a substantial injury for George Wilson because he was supposed to be an instant contributor for the Gamecocks this year.

“No new injury updates that are long-term other than George Wilson, an EDGE transfer that was going to play for us this season, he’s going to be out for a while as well, which is unfortunate,” Beamer said. “We’ve gotten hit pretty good at that one spot, which is disappointing from a depth standpoint. But many guys are there competing and working to get better.”

Shane Beamer said that, thanks to the prospect of a medical redshirt, Wilson might be able to play in 2026 and get an initial year of eligibility if he does not return from his injury in 2025.

“We’ll see what happens this year, but we’re already working to get him back in 2026 if we’re not able to get him back in 2025,” Beamer said. “Disappointing for him to not be ready to go right now and to be out for a little bit, but like I told him, you try to find the positive in everything, and what I told him is maybe this is a positive because you didn’t get here until June and now you have a chance, if you’re not able to get back in 2025, you have an entire offseason in the weight room where you should be an even better version of yourself in 2026 if you’re not able to get back in ’25.”

Wilson has had a bumpy college career that has taken him everywhere. He started at Florida State but did not see the field at all. The Virginia Beach native entered the transfer portal and went down a level to play at Campbell University. The Gamecocks saw his talent and wanted to bring him in to fortify their defensive line.

The 6-foot-4 and 230-pound edge rusher has the size to play at the SEC level, and it was the latest win by Shane Beamer in the transfer portal. Still, the defense has questions and they can not address it right away.