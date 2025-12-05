Rutgers football made sweeping changes to its coaching staff on Thursday. Head coach Greg Schiano dismissed three defensive coaches following a disastrous 2025 season. The move signals a major rebuild for a defense that struggled throughout the year.

ESPN's Pete Thamel broke the news Thursday that Rutgers dismissed three defensive staff members. Defensive coordinator Robb Smith, co-DC Zach Sparber, and defensive line coach Colin Ferrell were all informed they will not return to the program. The decision ends Smith's third stint with Rutgers under Schiano.​

The firings come after one of the worst defensive seasons in program history. The Scarlet Knights allowed an average of 7.6 yards per play, marking their worst performance since 2000. The team also surrendered 15 plays of 50 or more yards this season and allowed 30 or more points in eight of their 12 games.​

Following a crushing 56-10 home loss to Oregon, Schiano took over defensive play-calling duties from Smith mid-season. However, the changes didn't fix the problems. “Overall, we didn't stop the run,” Schiano said after the season finale. “It's hard to win football games when you can't stop the run.”

Can Rutgers fix the defense?

The defensive struggles cost Rutgers a bowl berth despite strong offensive performances. In the season finale against Penn State, the defense surrendered 509 yards and 36 points in a 40-36 loss. Schiano acknowledged responsibility for the unit's failures.​

Now begins the search for new defensive coaches who can turn around a unit that ranked among the nation's worst. Schiano must rebuild quickly to compete in the tough Big Ten conference.