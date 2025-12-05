It's been a hectic 24 hours for Kansas State Football. First, their head coach, Chris Klieman, announced his retirement after becoming the head coach in 2019. Then, after speculation as to who would take over, the Wildcats made a decision.

On Thursday, Kansas State announced that former star quarterback Collin Klein would take over as head coach. As if that wasn't enough, Kansas State has not yet declared a spot in a bowl game, per Brett McMurphy of On3Sports.com.

At this point, the Wildcats are looking at their options. If they decide not to play in a bowl, the 5-7 Rice Owls would fill that spot. Currently, the Wildcats have an overall record of 6-6 and a 5-4 record in the Big 12.

Last Saturday, they concluded the regular season by defeating Colorado 29-14. Since 2019, Klieman has accomplished much as the program's head coach. In 2022, the Wildcats won the Big 12 championship and also made six bowl appearances in seven seasons.

Altogether, Klieman compiled a record of 54-34. Additionally, they set a school record with 45 Academic All-Big 12 Honors in 2023. Plus, the Wildcats scored three major wins during this stretch over Oklahoma.

Also, they managed to continue a 17-game winning streak over rival Kansas.

Kansas State's history at bowl games

Throughout the program's history, the Wildcats have made 26 bowl appearances. Altogether, they have a bowl record of 12-14. In 1982, they played in their first bowl game, the Independence Bowl, where they lost to Wisconsin.

Then, under legendary coach Bill Snyder, the Wildcats won their first bowl game in the 1993 Cotton Bowl. Some other big wins came in the 1997 Fiesta Bowl, 2001 Cotton Bowl, and the 2022 Sugar Bowl.

In 2002, they won the Holiday Bowl, and in 2013, they won the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl against Michigan.

Then in 2023, the Wildcats defeated N.C. State in the Alamo Bowl. Two of those bowl victories came with Klieman at the helm.